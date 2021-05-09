Have The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of The First of Long Island Corporation, Milbrey Taylor, recently netted US$89k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$22.19. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 14%, hardly encouraging.

First of Long Island Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Walter Teagle, for US$90k worth of shares, at about US$18.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$22.42. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.2% of Walter Teagle's holding.

First of Long Island insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:FLIC Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.5% of First of Long Island shares, worth about US$29m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First of Long Island Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought First of Long Island stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that First of Long Island is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with First of Long Island and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

