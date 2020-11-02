Have The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jean-Michel Valette, the Lead Independent Director recently netted about US$530k selling shares at an average price of US$1,061. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boston Beer Company

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Samuel Calagione, sold US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$799 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$1,039. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 4.6% of Samuel Calagione's stake.

In the last year Boston Beer Company insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SAM Insider Trading Volume November 2nd 2020

Does Boston Beer Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Boston Beer Company insiders own about US$3.4b worth of shares (which is 27% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boston Beer Company Insiders?

Insiders sold Boston Beer Company shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Boston Beer Company makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Boston Beer Company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

