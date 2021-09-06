Have Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior Vice President of Corporate Administration, Richard Lemmon, recently sold a substantial US$566k worth of stock at a price of US$146 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 10% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Dan Batrack, for US$6.1m worth of shares, at about US$122 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$152). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 20% of Dan Batrack's holding.

In the last year Tetra Tech insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Tetra Tech Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tetra Tech insiders own 1.5% of the company, currently worth about US$122m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Insiders haven't bought Tetra Tech stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Tetra Tech is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Tetra Tech you should be aware of.

