Have Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Founder, Salvatore Galletti, recently sold a substantial US$8.0m worth of stock at a price of US$10.00 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.5%.

In fact, the recent sale by Salvatore Galletti was the biggest sale of Tattooed Chef shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$18.71, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.5%of Salvatore Galletti's holding.

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Tattooed Chef insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about US$305m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Tattooed Chef, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Tattooed Chef is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Tattooed Chef has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

