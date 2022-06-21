Have Stocks Found a Bottom? What Investors Should Do Now

Investors will have woken up this morning to find that after a long weekend, index futures are actually trading higher after recovering from their lows on Friday, indicating a bounce back in a hard-hit stock market. Other assets are showing signs of positivity too. The 10-Year yield has stabilized after pulling back a little in the second half of last week, meaning that bond prices are a little higher. Oil is bouncing somewhat after a drop of over fifteen percent last week on economic growth worries, and bitcoin is back above the psychologically important $20k mark after trading with a $17k handle over the weekend.

So, have we found a bottom? Or is this what traders refer to as a “dead cat bounce,” a term based on the fact that anything, if it falls far enough, will bounce to some extent? And how should long-term investors react?

The only really honest answer to those questions is that it is too soon to say with certainty. In none of the above cases do this morning’s moves amount to a clearly defined trend reversal. The fact that they are happening simultaneously is definitely a positive sign, but they are well within the bounds of a normal consolidation-type move that we see when momentum is strong, the kind of thing that often just constitute a pause before sellers come back with renewed vigor.

One of the most common mistakes that investors make is to pay too much attention to short-term signals when making long-term decisions, and this is a danger here too. Usually, the problem is that they get squeezed out of positions based on a couple of down days or one big move, but the same thing can happen in reverse, where those who have sold or have held off in deploying investable cash buy in on the first sign of a rally, only for the market to resume its drop the next day.

Right now, the nature of and reasons for the move make it more likely that this is a temporary reprieve rather than a real turning point. This has not been a drop driven by fear and overreaction, such as the original “taper tantrum” when the market dropped for a few days in reaction to hints that the Fed might start to gradually reduce asset purchases. Nor is it in response to something that will be short-lived, like the shutdown in response to the pandemic in 2020. No, this is a move based on a very real and ongoing change in market conditions. The Fed is raising rates and eliminating asset purchases and will continue to do so for some time. They are actively trying to slow growth, and when central banks do that, they usually succeed.

All of that makes it likely that we have further to fall, but that doesn’t mean that those with cash on hand should just sit by and see what happens. At some point, this drop will look like a great buying opportunity -- drops always do -- and you want to take advantage of that. The S&P 500 has already dropped close to 25% from its high point, so it is quite possible that the Fed’s moves are already priced in. As I said, it’s really too early to say. So, what to do?

There are a couple of points to be made here. The first is that if you have held on to this point, it is probably too late to sell now. We may have further to go, but even in 2008, when the entire global financial system was under threat, the total loss on the S&P was only around 40% and had got back to the 25% down mark just a few months after starting to bounce. Three years after hitting bottom, the index was up 182% from its low. In other words, this drop will end, and there will be a bounce, so why risk selling out at the bottom?

Secondly, if you are tempted to buy before a real bounce starts, you don’t have to invest all your cash in one go. Investing in a falling market is a perfect time to “dollar cost average,” a fancy money managers’ term for buying in small batches on a regular basis. If you think there is a chance that we may have found a bottom, but also a chance that we could drop another ten percent or whatever, splitting your investable cash up into, say ten parcels and investing one each week for the next ten weeks makes sense. That way, if this is the low, you will be pleased that you found it, and if not, pleased that you held back some money to buy at lower levels.

Overall, the message here is that this is not a time to be making drastic moves. If you have shut your eyes, held your nose, and held on to this point, continue to do so. If, on the other hand, you have some cash, stop looking for the absolute best entry point, and start thinking in terms of when it makes sense to begin a steady, graduated buying plan. Trying to find a bottom on a move like this is pointless, but it is important to understand that there will be one, and base your decisions on that fact, not today’s headlines or market moves.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.