Have Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Vice President of Global Operations of Steelcase Inc., Robert Krestakos, recently netted US$70k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$14.00. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 7.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Steelcase

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior Vice President of Americas Eddy Schmitt bought US$301k worth of shares at a price of US$10.04 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$13.80. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SCS Insider Trading Volume May 2nd 2021

Does Steelcase Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Steelcase insiders own about US$368m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Steelcase Tell Us?

An insider sold Steelcase shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Steelcase (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

