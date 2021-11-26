Have SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Co-Founder & Director, William Bartels, recently sold US$68k worth of stock for US$1.37 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.0%.

SPAR Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder & Independent Chairman of the Board, Robert Brown, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$325k worth of shares at a price of US$1.71 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$1.39). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in SPAR Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:SGRP Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Does SPAR Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SPAR Group insiders own about US$12m worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The SPAR Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought SPAR Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since SPAR Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SPAR Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

