Have Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Germán Larrea Mota-Velasco, the Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$9.4m selling shares at an average price of US$54.68. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.6%.

Southern Copper Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Germán Larrea Mota-Velasco was the biggest sale of Southern Copper shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$54.39. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Southern Copper insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SCCO Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Does Southern Copper Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Southern Copper insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$171m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Southern Copper Tell Us?

Insiders sold Southern Copper shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Southern Copper has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

