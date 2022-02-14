Have Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Snap-on Incorporated, W. Lehman, recently netted US$81k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$212. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 3.4%.

Snap-on Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Karen Daniel, sold US$716k worth of shares at a price of US$222 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$209. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Snap-on didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SNA Insider Trading Volume February 14th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Snap-on insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$174m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Snap-on Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Snap-on stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Snap-on is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Snap-on you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

