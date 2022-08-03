Have ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Nick Tzitzon recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$439 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ServiceNow

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operating Officer, Chirantan Desai, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$479 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$454. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ServiceNow shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NOW Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ServiceNow insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$226m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ServiceNow Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold ServiceNow shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since ServiceNow is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ServiceNow. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for ServiceNow that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

