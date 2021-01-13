Have RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Edward Moore, the Senior VP recently netted about US$764k selling shares at an average price of US$86.68. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RPM International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Frank Sullivan, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$84.98 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$89.20, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.8% of Frank Sullivan's holding.

RPM International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RPM Insider Trading Volume January 13th 2021

Does RPM International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. RPM International insiders own about US$160m worth of shares (which is 1.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RPM International Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since RPM International is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - RPM International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

