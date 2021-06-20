Have Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Business Officer, Craig Donato, recently sold a substantial US$2.2m worth of stock at a price of US$89.09 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 1.3% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Roblox

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Gregory Baszucki, for US$101m worth of shares, at about US$70.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$81.14. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 64% of Gregory Baszucki's holding.

Roblox insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RBLX Insider Trading Volume June 20th 2021

I will like Roblox better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Roblox Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Roblox insiders own about US$6.1b worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Roblox Tell Us?

An insider sold Roblox shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Roblox has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

But note: Roblox may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

