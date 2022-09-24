Have RH (NYSE:RH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in RH (NYSE:RH) should probably be aware that the Lead Independent Director, Mark Demilio, recently divested US$162k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$264 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 1.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

RH Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Gary Friedman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$273m worth of shares at a price of US$330 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$246). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in RH didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:RH Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of RH

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. RH insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about US$800m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The RH Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since RH is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for RH (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: RH may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.