Have REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP of Finance, Douglas Bruggeman, recently sold US$155k worth of stock at US$105 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At REX American Resources

The Executive Chairman & Head of Corporate Development, Stuart Rose, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$502k worth of shares at a price of US$90.40 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$101). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.0% of Stuart Rose's holding.

REX American Resources insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:REX Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

Does REX American Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that REX American Resources insiders own 4.8% of the company, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The REX American Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold REX American Resources shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, REX American Resources makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that REX American Resources has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

