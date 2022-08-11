Have Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Donald Murray, the Co-Founder & Independent Chairman recently netted about US$1.7m selling shares at an average price of US$21.11. However, that sale only accounted for 6.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Resources Connection Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Donald Murray was the biggest sale of Resources Connection shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$20.48. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Resources Connection insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RGP Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

I will like Resources Connection better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Resources Connection Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Resources Connection insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 5.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Resources Connection Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Resources Connection is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Resources Connection has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Of course Resources Connection may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

