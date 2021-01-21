Have Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Brauser, a company insider, recently netted about US$5.9m selling shares at an average price of US$24.50. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Red Violet

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Brauser was the biggest sale of Red Violet shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$22.61. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Michael Brauser ditched 376.12k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$24.86. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:RDVT Insider Trading Volume January 22nd 2021

Does Red Violet Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Red Violet insiders own about US$52m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Red Violet Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Red Violet stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Red Violet that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

