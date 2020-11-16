Have Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & CFO, Mark McHugh, recently divested US$134k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$26.75 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Rayonier Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President David Nunes for US$156k worth of shares, at about US$26.00 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$27.32 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.52k shares for US$260k. On the other hand they divested 10.00k shares, for US$271k. Mark McHugh divested 10.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$27.13. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RYN Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Does Rayonier Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Rayonier insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rayonier Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Rayonier stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Rayonier is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Rayonier has 5 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

