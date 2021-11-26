Have Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & CFO, Mark McHugh, recently divested US$203k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$40.50 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 12% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rayonier

The President, David Nunes, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.6m worth of shares at a price of US$38.02 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$39.41, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 66% of David Nunes's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Rayonier than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RYN Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Rayonier insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rayonier Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Rayonier makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Rayonier (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

