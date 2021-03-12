Have RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Senior VP of Human Resources & Director of RadNet, Inc., Ruth Wilson, recently netted US$57k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$22.97. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 7.3%.

RadNet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President & COO of Western Operations, Norman Hames, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$571k worth of shares at a price of US$19.10 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$23.56, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.3% of Norman Hames's holding.

In the last year RadNet insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:RDNT Insider Trading Volume March 12th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that RadNet insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$203m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The RadNet Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing RadNet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for RadNet (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

