Have Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) should probably be aware that the Chief Commercial Officer, Jeremy Stackawitz, recently divested US$154k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$5.14 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 21% in their holding.

Quotient Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jeremy Stackawitz is the biggest insider sale of Quotient shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$5.07. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 40.00k shares worth US$160k. On the other hand they divested 30.00k shares, for US$154k. Overall, Quotient insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:QTNT Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Quotient is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Quotient Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Quotient insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$9.6m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quotient Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Quotient stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So the company doesn't look great on this analysis. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Quotient.

Of course Quotient may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.