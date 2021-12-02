Have Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Electric Power Division, James Probst, recently sold a substantial US$2.0m worth of stock at a price of US$122 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 17%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quanta Services

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, Derrick Jensen, for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$80.99 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$111. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Derrick Jensen's holding.

Insiders in Quanta Services didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Quanta Services insiders own about US$160m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Quanta Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Quanta Services stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Quanta Services is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Quanta Services.

