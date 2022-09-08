Have Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director of Pulmonx Corporation, Glendon French, recently netted US$53k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$17.87. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 0.3%.

Pulmonx Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Glendon French was the biggest sale of Pulmonx shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$19.44). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 0.3% of Glendon French's stake.

Pulmonx insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:LUNG Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Pulmonx

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Pulmonx insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 3.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pulmonx Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Pulmonx has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

