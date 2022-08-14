Have PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) should probably be aware that a company insider, Stephanie Okey, recently divested US$119k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$51.62 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Therapeutics

Notably, that recent sale by Stephanie Okey is the biggest insider sale of Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$52.75, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Stephanie Okey's holding.

Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PTCT Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Does Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Therapeutics shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Therapeutics. For example, Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

