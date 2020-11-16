Have Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP & Chief Investment Officer, Timothy Schmidt, recently sold US$368k worth of stock at US$73.56 per share. That sale was 22% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Prudential Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Nicholas Silitch, for US$723k worth of shares, at about US$88.17 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$73.13). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.00k shares for US$226k. On the other hand they divested 15.22k shares, for US$1.3m. In total, Prudential Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PRU Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Prudential Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Prudential Financial insiders own about US$60m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Prudential Financial Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Prudential Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Prudential Financial. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Prudential Financial and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course Prudential Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.