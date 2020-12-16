Have Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP & Chief Risk Officer of Provident Bank of Provident Financial Services, Inc., James Christy, recently netted US$55k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$17.28. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 6.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Provident Financial Services

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Christopher Martin for US$319k worth of shares, at about US$12.79 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$17.70. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 37.13k shares for US$480k. But insiders sold 7.19k shares worth US$109k. Overall, Provident Financial Services insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PFS Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2020

Insider Ownership of Provident Financial Services

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Provident Financial Services insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 4.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Provident Financial Services Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling than buying in the last three months. But the difference is small, and thus, not concerning. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Provident Financial Services and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Provident Financial Services. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Provident Financial Services you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

