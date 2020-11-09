Have PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & COO, William Naylon, recently divested US$411k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$68.50 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

PriceSmart Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by William Naylon was the biggest sale of PriceSmart shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$66.45. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in PriceSmart didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does PriceSmart Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that PriceSmart insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$213m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PriceSmart Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought PriceSmart stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that PriceSmart is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that PriceSmart has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

