Have Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Chief Operating Officer of Poshmark, Inc., John McDonald, recently netted US$53k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$11.10. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Poshmark

In fact, the recent sale by John McDonald was the biggest sale of Poshmark shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$11.36). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.0% of John McDonald's holding.

In the last year Poshmark insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:POSH Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Poshmark

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Poshmark insiders own about US$76m worth of shares. That equates to 8.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Poshmark Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Poshmark and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

