Have Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder & Chairman, Robert McCabe, recently sold a substantial US$583k worth of stock at a price of US$98.48 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.2%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Michael Turner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$20m worth of shares at a price of US$95.00 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$100). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 50% of Michael Turner's holding.

In the last year Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PNFP Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders own about US$160m worth of shares (which is 2.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pinnacle Financial Partners Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Pinnacle Financial Partners makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Pinnacle Financial Partners has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

