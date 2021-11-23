Have Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Vincent Spero, recently sold US$204k worth of stock at US$34.95 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 8.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Vincent Spero is the biggest insider sale of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$34.87. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$112k for 3.50k shares. On the other hand they divested 26.57k shares, for US$878k. In total, Peapack-Gladstone Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PGC Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 10% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares, worth about US$64m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Peapack-Gladstone Financial Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Peapack-Gladstone Financial, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Peapack-Gladstone Financial makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Peapack-Gladstone Financial and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

