Have Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, J.C. Watts, recently sold US$386k worth of stock at US$386 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Paycom Software

The Founder, Chad Richison, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$113m worth of shares at a price of US$268 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$382. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10% of Chad Richison's holding.

Paycom Software insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PAYC Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Does Paycom Software Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Paycom Software insiders own about US$3.1b worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Paycom Software Insiders?

An insider sold Paycom Software shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Paycom Software has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

