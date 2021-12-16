Have Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman & CEO, Martin Mucci, recently sold US$396k worth of stock at US$123 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Paychex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Chairman & CEO Martin Mucci was not the only time they sold Paychex shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$112 per share in a -US$3.4m sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$125). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 8.4% of Martin Mucci's stake.

In the last year Paychex insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PAYX Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of Paychex

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Paychex insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$4.8b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Paychex Tell Us?

Insiders sold Paychex shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Paychex is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Paychex.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

