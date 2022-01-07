Have Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Independent Director, Terry Hunt, recently sold US$65k worth of stock for US$8.67 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 7.0%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Terry Hunt is the biggest insider sale of Patterson-UTI Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$9.69, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.0% of Terry Hunt's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PTEN Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Patterson-UTI Energy insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Patterson-UTI Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Patterson-UTI Energy and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

