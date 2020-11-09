Have PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that John Sammon, the Founder & Chairman Emeritus recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$40.46. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.4%.

PAR Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by John Sammon is the biggest insider sale of PAR Technology shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$43.27, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 2.4% of John Sammon's stake.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PAR Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership of PAR Technology

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 6.7% of PAR Technology shares, worth about US$62m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The PAR Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold PAR Technology shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PAR Technology. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for PAR Technology you should be aware of.

