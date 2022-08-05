Have Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Kelly Schmidt, recently sold US$178k worth of stock at US$91.93 per share. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Owens Corning Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Gunner Smith, sold US$782k worth of shares at a price of US$91.95 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$88.99. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Owens Corning insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:OC Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Does Owens Corning Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Owens Corning insiders own about US$62m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Owens Corning Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Owens Corning is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Owens Corning that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

