Have Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Chief Commercial Officer of Outset Medical, Inc., Steven Williamson, recently netted US$86k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$37.74. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 13%. This does not instill confidence.

Outset Medical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director James Hinrichs made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$367k worth of shares at a price of US$36.66 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$34.77). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 11.00k shares worth US$404k. But insiders sold 4.75k shares worth US$214k. Overall, Outset Medical insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:OM Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Does Outset Medical Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Outset Medical insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$10m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Outset Medical Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Outset Medical stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Outset Medical and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

