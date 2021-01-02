Have OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas Hunt, a company insider, recently netted about US$9.1m selling shares at an average price of US$21.22. However, that sale only accounted for 8.0% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

OneSpan Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by insider Thomas Hunt was not the only time they sold OneSpan shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$19.35 per share in a -US$9.8m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$20.68. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.8% of Thomas Hunt's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.00k shares worth US$151k. On the other hand they divested 1.73m shares, for US$35m. Thomas Hunt sold a total of 1.73m shares over the year at an average price of US$20.11. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:OSPN Insider Trading Volume January 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership of OneSpan

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. OneSpan insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about US$116m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OneSpan Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of OneSpan.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

