Have OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, Jay Levine, recently sold a substantial US$634k worth of stock at a price of US$40.33 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 0.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

OneMain Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jay Levine was the biggest sale of OneMain Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$37.55. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.6m for 57.76k shares. On the other hand they divested 15.72k shares, for US$634k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by OneMain Holdings insiders. Their average price was about US$28.41. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:OMF Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership of OneMain Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. OneMain Holdings insiders own about US$171m worth of shares (which is 3.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At OneMain Holdings Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought OneMain Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that OneMain Holdings has 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

