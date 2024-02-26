Have One Dollar? 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you have an extra dollar or two looking to throw around in some high-risk, high-reward stocks, you’re in the right place! Obviously, these stocks are unlikely to make you a millionaire, given a small starting budget. However, these pennies stocks certainly have the potential to deliver multi-bagger returns, if these companies continue to execute well and ride secular tailwinds. I believe it is always best to put your “fun money” into high-risk, high-reward penny stocks or even cryptocurrencies instead of gambling it away.

Small-cap stocks can be some of the best investments if you know where to put your money. These are the kinds of stocks that you can buy on a whim without breaking the bank. Even throwing $10 or $20 at such high-risk bets can pay off big time, if one of them ends up being a home run. Here are three to consider looking into right now.

Inuvo (INUV)

Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV) is a technology company that develops and sells IT solutions for marketing and advertising. Its solutions predictively identify and message online audiences for any product, service, or brand. Inuvo uses a patented artificial intelligence technology called IntentKey, which leverages context-based machine learning. Essentially, this product mirrors how the human brain can instantly associate ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects.

Here’s why I’m bullish on Inuvo: The company has a tiny market capitalization of just $58 million as of writing, and I believe recent AI hype can take this stock much higher from here. Additionally, the advertising market has returned, the stock’s cash bleed appears to have stopped, and I believe Inuvo can make a quick turnaround.

SaaS and AI companies often trade at large premiums today, so paying just 0.75-times forward sales for this stock makes sense. That’s especially true when investors consider the company’s 15-20% expected annual revenue growth moving forward. Again, this is a small company, so landing a few contracts could easily push its sales significantly higher. Importantly, Inuvo is also expected to approach breakeven in 2025. I believe INUV stock is a great penny stock candidate for investors seeking asymmetric upside in this uncertain environment.

Comstock (LODE)

Comstock (NYSEMKT:LODE) is a commercial decarbonization solutions company that provides innovative technologies in the clean energy realm. This company contributes to global decarbonization efforts by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources into renewable fuels and electrification products. Some of its businesses include Comstock Fuels, which produces advanced renewable biofuels from abundant feedstock; Comstock Metals, which recycles solar panels and recovers materials; Comstock Mining, which uses artificial intelligence and advanced sensing technology to transform mineral exploration; and Strategic Investments, which expands the company’s capabilities and opportunities by direct investment in select target industries and geographies.

I believe this is a stock that wins in the long-term. Even though decarbonization efforts could see some setbacks depending on the geopolitical backdrop we see in the years to come, over the long-run, we should see continued investment into clean energy, which includes biofuels.

What I like about this company is that it is surprisingly diversified despite its market cap of just $53 million. Comstock’s mining segment also shows a lot of promise. The company also launched a satellite recently to map out silver deposits. If you think clean energy is the future, and precious metals are likely to see a boost in value over time, LODE stock is a good bet.

Tomi Environmental Solutions (TOMZ)

Tomi Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global provider of bacterial decontamination and infectious disease control solutions through its Hydrogen peroxide-based products and services. The company’s key product is its patented Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM), a state-of-the-art technology for producing its disinfectant fog represented by the TOMITM SteraMist® brand.

I believe the company is very undervalued and overlooked right now. Currently, Tomi trades trades at a very low pirce-earnfgs multiple of only 12-times based on expected 2024 EPS. But that’s not all. The company is expected to significantly expand its earnings and revenue in the coming years. I expect the company’s earning per share to surge 12x from 2024 to 2032 if estimates are met. Revenue is also expected to grow from $18 million to $69 million during the same period.

