Have Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) should probably be aware that the Director, M. McEvoy, recently divested US$155k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$12.50 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.6%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Oceaneering International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Director M. McEvoy was not their only sale of Oceaneering International shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$994k worth of shares at a price of US$14.50 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$12.19. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

M. McEvoy divested 155.29k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$14.37. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:OII Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Oceaneering International insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oceaneering International Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Oceaneering International. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Oceaneering International you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

