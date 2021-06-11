Have NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President, Donald Alford, recently sold US$271k worth of stock at US$90.31 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

NV5 Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Donald Alford is the biggest insider sale of NV5 Global shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$89.49. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of NV5 Global shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NVEE Insider Trading Volume June 11th 2021

I will like NV5 Global better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does NV5 Global Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NV5 Global insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$200m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The NV5 Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold NV5 Global shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - NV5 Global has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course NV5 Global may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

