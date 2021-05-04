Have NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) shareholders haven't noticed that the General Counsel and VP of Regulatory & Federal Gov't Affairs, Heather Grahame, recently sold US$233k worth of stock at US$67.41 per share. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

NorthWestern Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by General Counsel and VP of Regulatory & Federal Gov't Affairs Heather Grahame was not their only sale of NorthWestern shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$59.53 per share in a -US$475k sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$67.82). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of Heather Grahame's holding.

Insiders in NorthWestern didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NWE Insider Trading Volume May 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that NorthWestern insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The NorthWestern Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought NorthWestern stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NorthWestern. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with NorthWestern (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

