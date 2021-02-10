Have Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Mary Petryszyn, recently sold US$293k worth of stock at US$303 per share. That sale was 13% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Northrop Grumman Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, David Perry, sold US$952k worth of shares at a price of US$365 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$304). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Northrop Grumman insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NOC Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Northrop Grumman

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Northrop Grumman insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$184m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Northrop Grumman Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Northrop Grumman stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Northrop Grumman makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Northrop Grumman you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

