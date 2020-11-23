Have Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Teresa Parker, recently sold US$216k worth of stock at US$94.26 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 8.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Northern Trust

The insider, Mark Gossett, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$425k worth of shares at a price of US$83.08 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$91.39. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 32% of Mark Gossett's holding.

Insiders in Northern Trust didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NTRS Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership of Northern Trust

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Northern Trust insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$229m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Northern Trust Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Northern Trust. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Northern Trust and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

