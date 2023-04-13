Have No Choice but to Work in Retirement? Here's How to Make the Most of It

After decades of holding down a job, some people have the goal of entering retirement and never having to work another day in their lives. But for some seniors, that's just not realistic.

Maybe you're nearing retirement and have very little money socked away in an IRA or 401(k) plan. Retiring mostly on Social Security could mean winding up cash-strapped, especially if benefits wind up being cut down the line. So if your nest egg isn't much to write home about, you may have no choice but to hold down a job as a retiree to boost your senior income.

That's a situation you may be less than thrilled about. But here are a few ways to make the most of it.

1. Pursue a job that's flexible

The pandemic was a terrible thing, but one silver lining is that work on a whole has become more flexible in its wake. These days, many full-time and part-time workers alike are able to do their jobs on a remote or freelance basis. That allows them to set their own hours and make sure their jobs don't take over their lives.

As a retiree, you have a prime opportunity to pursue a job that's equally flexible. You can sign up for a brand-new gig you do independently, or consult in your former field but on your own terms.

2. Team up with a spouse or friend to start a business

One benefit to working as a retiree is having a social outlet. But if you don't want a job that requires you to stick to a preset schedule or report to a specific location, then you may have to pursue independent work that's less social in nature.

To maintain the social aspect of working, find a friend or partner to work alongside. You might, for example, pair up with someone who shares your talent for being organized to start a party-planning business. That way, you can coordinate events with someone you enjoy spending time with.

3. Take on work you consider fun

You never know when a hobby or talent of yours might be something you can monetize. Let's say you're an animal lover, but you don't want to become that person who owns 12 dogs. In that case, sign up to care for other people's pets, where you can enjoy all of the temporary puppy snuggles you want.

Or maybe you enjoy crafting or baking. You can market your services to people looking for homemade gifts or custom cakes.

Either way, if you find a job you love doing, it may not feel like work at all. And that, in turn, might help you feel better about your situation.

Working as a retiree actually has a number of benefits outside of the additional income it can provide you with. Working could help you stay mentally and physically strong, and it can give you a sense of purpose. But still, having to work as a retiree may not be your ideal choice, so if it's one you're stuck with, these moves could make your situation a little easier.

