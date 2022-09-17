Have Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Brett Icahn, recently sold a substantial US$6.6m worth of stock at a price of US$17.38 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 24% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Newell Brands

In fact, the recent sale by Brett Icahn was the biggest sale of Newell Brands shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$16.30. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Newell Brands didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:NWL Insider Trading Volume September 17th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Newell Brands

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Newell Brands insiders own about US$41m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Newell Brands Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Newell Brands is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Newell Brands has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

