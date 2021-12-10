Have NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP and Chief Strategy & Legal Officer, Matthew Fawcett, recently sold US$310k worth of stock at US$90.05 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

NetApp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & CFO Michael Berry made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$958k worth of shares at a price of US$63.89 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$89.31. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 23.10k shares for US$1.5m. But they sold 7.37k shares for US$663k. Overall, NetApp insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NTAP Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Does NetApp Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of NetApp shares, worth about US$53m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The NetApp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for NetApp you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

