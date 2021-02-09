Have Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Jason Lilly, recently sold US$193k worth of stock at US$85.23 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

Neogen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, James Herbert, for US$2.1m worth of shares, at about US$69.72 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$88.22, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of James Herbert's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$146k for 2.48k shares. On the other hand they divested 96.03k shares, for US$6.6m. In total, Neogen insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NEOG Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Neogen insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Neogen Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Neogen and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

