Have Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jonathan Zalevsky, the Chief Research & Development Officer recently netted about US$501k selling shares at an average price of US$16.93. However, that sale only accounted for 10.0% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nektar Therapeutics

In fact, the recent sale by Chief Research & Development Officer Jonathan Zalevsky was not their only sale of Nektar Therapeutics shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$19.67 per share in a -US$515k sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$16.76. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Nektar Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NKTR Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Nektar Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Nektar Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nektar Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Nektar Therapeutics that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

