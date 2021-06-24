Have nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that William Ruh, the Independent Director recently netted about US$965k selling shares at an average price of US$64.35. However, that sale only accounted for 4.1% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

nCino Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman of the Board, Jeffrey Lunsford, for US$4.4m worth of shares, at about US$72.00 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$64.00. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 34.35k shares. On the other hand they divested 168.88k shares, for US$12m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of nCino shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NCNO Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of nCino

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that nCino insiders own 4.7% of the company, worth about US$285m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The nCino Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - nCino has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

