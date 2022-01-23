Have NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Chairman, Martin Dietrich, recently sold US$417k worth of stock at US$42.00 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.6%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

NBT Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Martin Dietrich was the biggest sale of NBT Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$39.23. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$257k for 7.30k shares. On the other hand they divested 17.53k shares, for US$725k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of NBT Bancorp shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NBTB Insider Trading Volume January 23rd 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. NBT Bancorp insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NBT Bancorp Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at NBT Bancorp, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that NBT Bancorp is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that NBT Bancorp is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

Of course NBT Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.